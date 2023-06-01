Outdoor Storage Shed. : Outdoor Storage Shed Building with Lockable Gable Roof and Steel Construction, Anthracite – Arrow Shed Elite 14′ x 16′

Outdoor Steel Storage Shed Building with Lockable Gable Roof – Arrow Shed Elite, 14′ x 16′, Anthracite Color



When it comes to storing tools, gardening supplies, and lawn equipment, having a reliable and durable storage solution is crucial. The Arrow Elite Outdoor Lockable Steel Storage Shed Building offers just that, with its premium Galvalume steel material that provides superior protection against corrosion and weather damage. The matte textured paint not only adds to its durability, but also gives the shed an elevated appearance that will complement any outdoor space.

One of the standout features of the Arrow Elite Shed is its contemporary design. The squared wall panel design gives the shed a sleek and modern appearance, which is perfect for those who want a functional storage space that also looks great. The 72\” tall vertical wall panels provide ample room for storing taller items, while also giving more headroom for easy movement inside the shed.

Accessing the interior of the shed is also made easy with the wide swing doors that include a brushed nickel handle with a key lock. This ensures that your stored items are secure and protected from theft or unauthorized access. The reinforced and sturdy wide door also allows for storage against the front wall, maximizing the space inside the shed.

In addition to its durability and functionality, the Arrow Elite Shed also provides adequate ventilation. The gable vents allow for increased air flow to the shed’s interior, which is important for maintaining the quality of your stored items. This feature also helps to prevent moisture buildup, which can lead to mold growth and damage to your stored items.

Assembling the Arrow Elite Shed is also made easy with its pre-cut and pre-drilled parts. This means that you don’t need to be an expert builder to put it together. Proudly manufactured in the USA with globally sourced material, the Arrow Elite Shed is a reliable and durable storage solution that will last for years to come.

Measuring 192.7\” D x 94.4\” W x 170.9\” H, the Arrow Elite Shed offers 220 sq. feet of storage space. This is more than enough room for all of your gardening supplies, lawn equipment, and other outdoor tools. With its tall walls and functional design, this steel storage building is a must-have for any homeowner who wants a reliable and durable storage solution.

In conclusion, the Arrow Elite Outdoor Lockable Steel Storage Shed Building is a reliable and durable storage solution that offers both functionality and style. With its Galvalume steel material, contemporary design, and easy access features, this shed is perfect for storing all of your outdoor tools and equipment. Its ventilation features also ensure that your stored items are protected from moisture buildup and other weather-related damage. Whether you’re a homeowner or a business owner, the Arrow Elite Shed is a wise investment that will provide years of reliable storage.



