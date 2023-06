Rodney “RJ” Russell, Outlaw Front Wheel Drive Feature Winner, Passes Away

The racing community is mourning the loss of Rodney “RJ” Russell, who has passed away. Russell was known for his success in Outlaw Front Wheel Drive racing and had recently won a feature race.

