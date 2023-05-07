“Outlet mall massacre” Today : What we know about Mauricio Garcia, the gunman responsible for the outlet mall massacre that claimed eight lives

Insights into Mauricio Garcia, the shooter responsible for the tragic outlet mall massacre that claimed eight lives

A gunman armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle opened fire at a mall in Texas on Saturday, killing eight people and injuring seven others. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was wearing black body armour and was neutralised by an Allen Police Department officer responding to an unrelated call. The motive for the shooting is still unknown, and police have reportedly raided the suspect’s home. The injured included children as young as five, and three survivors were undergoing surgery in critical condition on Saturday night.

News Source : Bevan Hurley

Source Link :Everything we know about gunman Mauricio Garcia who killed eight in outlet mall massacre/