Oven-Baked Chicken Kiev Recipe – “Baked Chicken Kiev”: Recipe for Chicken Kiev Cooked in the Oven

How to Make Perfect Chicken Kiev at Home

Chicken Kiev is a classic dish that originated in Russia but has since spread throughout the world. It is a chicken breast stuffed with butter and herbs, coated in breadcrumbs, and then baked or fried until golden brown. This dish is a crowd-pleaser and is perfect for a special occasion or a weekend dinner. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make perfect chicken Kiev at home:

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegetable oil for frying (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 F. Place each chicken breast between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound it with a meat mallet until it is about 1/4 inch thick. In a small bowl, mix together the butter, garlic, parsley, and chives until well combined. Divide the butter mixture into four equal parts and shape each part into a log. Place one log of butter mixture on each chicken breast and roll the chicken around it, tucking in the sides to form a neat package. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Place the flour, beaten eggs, and breadcrumbs in three separate bowls. Dredge each chicken breast in the flour, shaking off any excess. Dip each chicken breast in the beaten eggs, making sure to coat it evenly. Roll each chicken breast in the breadcrumbs, pressing the breadcrumbs onto the chicken to make sure they stick. If you want to fry the chicken, heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Transfer the chicken to a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 165 F. If you want to bake the chicken, place the chicken on a baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 165 F. Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes before serving.

There you have it, delicious and perfect chicken Kiev that you can make at home. Serve it with your favorite side dish and enjoy!

Leftovers:

Chicken Kiev isn’t the best candidate for leftovers, as the breadcrumb exterior tends to get soggy when refrigerated. However, you can store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for 2 to 3 days and reheat them in the oven at 350 F for about 10 minutes until hot.

Now that you know how to make chicken Kiev, you can impress your family and friends with this classic dish. It may take some time and effort, but the end result is worth it. Bon appetit!

News Source : TastingTable.com

Source Link :Oven-Baked Chicken Kiev Recipe/