oven-baked chicken Kiev: Recipe for Chicken Kiev Baked in the Oven

Oven-Baked Chicken Kiev Recipe
Introduction:
Chicken Kiev is a Ukrainian dish that has become popular all over the world due to its delicious taste and unique preparation. Traditionally, Chicken Kiev is a deep-fried dish, but this recipe uses a healthier oven-baked method. This recipe is perfect for those who want to enjoy the delicious taste of Chicken Kiev without having to worry about the calories.
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh dill, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).
- Place the chicken breasts between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound them until they are even in thickness.
- In a shallow dish, mix together the flour, salt, and black pepper.
- In another shallow dish, beat the eggs.
- In a third shallow dish, mix together the breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and dill.
- Dip each chicken breast in the flour mixture, then in the egg mixture, and finally in the breadcrumb mixture, making sure to coat the chicken evenly.
- Place the chicken breasts on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Drizzle the melted butter over the chicken breasts.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the breadcrumbs are golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and let the chicken rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Serving Suggestions:
Chicken Kiev is a versatile dish that can be served with a variety of sides. Here are some serving suggestions:
- Mashed potatoes
- Roasted vegetables
- Green salad
- Coleslaw
- Garlic bread
Tips:
- Make sure the chicken breasts are even in thickness so they cook evenly.
- If you don’t have fresh herbs, you can use dried herbs instead.
- For a healthier version, you can use whole wheat breadcrumbs instead of regular breadcrumbs.
- Leftover Chicken Kiev can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Conclusion:
This oven-baked Chicken Kiev recipe is a delicious and healthier alternative to the traditional deep-fried version. With a crispy breadcrumb coating and a flavorful buttery filling, this dish is sure to become a family favorite. Serve it with your favorite sides and enjoy!
- Chicken Kiev recipe
- Oven-baked chicken Kiev
- Easy chicken Kiev recipe
- Classic chicken Kiev
- Homemade chicken Kiev
News Source : Original Recipes by Tasting Table
Source Link :Oven-Baked Chicken Kiev Recipe/