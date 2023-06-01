oven-baked chicken Kiev: Recipe for Chicken Kiev Baked in the Oven

Oven-Baked Chicken Kiev Recipe

Introduction:

Chicken Kiev is a Ukrainian dish that has become popular all over the world due to its delicious taste and unique preparation. Traditionally, Chicken Kiev is a deep-fried dish, but this recipe uses a healthier oven-baked method. This recipe is perfect for those who want to enjoy the delicious taste of Chicken Kiev without having to worry about the calories.

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh dill, finely chopped

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Place the chicken breasts between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound them until they are even in thickness. In a shallow dish, mix together the flour, salt, and black pepper. In another shallow dish, beat the eggs. In a third shallow dish, mix together the breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and dill. Dip each chicken breast in the flour mixture, then in the egg mixture, and finally in the breadcrumb mixture, making sure to coat the chicken evenly. Place the chicken breasts on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle the melted butter over the chicken breasts. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the breadcrumbs are golden brown. Remove from the oven and let the chicken rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Serving Suggestions:

Chicken Kiev is a versatile dish that can be served with a variety of sides. Here are some serving suggestions:

Mashed potatoes

Roasted vegetables

Green salad

Coleslaw

Garlic bread

Tips:

Make sure the chicken breasts are even in thickness so they cook evenly.

If you don’t have fresh herbs, you can use dried herbs instead.

For a healthier version, you can use whole wheat breadcrumbs instead of regular breadcrumbs.

Leftover Chicken Kiev can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Conclusion:

This oven-baked Chicken Kiev recipe is a delicious and healthier alternative to the traditional deep-fried version. With a crispy breadcrumb coating and a flavorful buttery filling, this dish is sure to become a family favorite. Serve it with your favorite sides and enjoy!

