“oven-baked glazed chicken recipe”: Baked Glazed Chicken – A Delicious Recipe for Foodies #4k #cooking #top #51

Whole Glazed Chicken Baked in the Oven

Looking for a tasty and easy chicken recipe? Try this whole glazed chicken baked in the oven! It’s simple, delicious and perfect for a family meal or a dinner party. Follow these easy steps to make this delicious dish.

Ingredients

1 whole chicken (about 3-4 pounds)

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Clean the chicken and remove the giblets. Rinse the chicken under cold water and pat it dry with paper towels. In a small bowl, mix together the honey, soy sauce, olive oil, garlic, oregano, thyme, salt, and black pepper. Brush the honey mixture all over the chicken, making sure to get it into the nooks and crannies. Reserve some of the glaze for basting. Place the chicken in a roasting pan and bake for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, basting every 20-30 minutes with the reserved glaze. The chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 165°F. Remove the chicken from the oven and let it rest for 10-15 minutes before carving. Serve with your favorite side dishes.

Tips

If you want a crispier skin, you can broil the chicken for the last 5-10 minutes of cooking time.

You can also add some vegetables to the roasting pan, such as potatoes, carrots, and onions.

If you don’t have a meat thermometer, you can check if the chicken is done by piercing the thickest part of the thigh with a knife. If the juices run clear, it’s done. If they’re pink or red, it needs to cook longer.

If you have leftovers, you can use the chicken meat in salads, sandwiches, soups, or casseroles.

Conclusion

This whole glazed chicken baked in the oven is a delicious and easy recipe that everyone will love. The glaze adds a sweet and savory flavor to the chicken, while keeping it moist and tender. You can serve it with your favorite side dishes, such as roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or rice. Give it a try and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills!

Roasted whole chicken recipe Oven-baked glazed chicken Glazed whole chicken 4k recipe Top-rated baked chicken recipes Whole chicken with crispy skin

News Source : My food recipe

Source Link :Whole glazed chicken baked in the oven #4k #food #cooking #recipe #chicken #top #51/