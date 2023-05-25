oven-baked haddock recipe: Oven-Baked Haddock with Chef Lynn Archer from Rockland: A Tasty Recipe

The Archer’s On The Pier Chef Shares Recipe for Oven-Baked Haddock

Seafood is a staple in Maine and haddock is one of the most popular fish in the region. Chef Emily, from The Archer’s On The Pier restaurant, joined 207 in the studio to share her recipe for oven-baked haddock that comes together in about a half-hour. This simple, yet delicious recipe is perfect for a quick and healthy weeknight dinner.

Ingredients:

4 Haddock fillets (about 6 ounces each)

1/4 cup of butter, melted

1/4 cup of lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon of fresh thyme leaves, chopped

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1/4 cup of breadcrumbs

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place the haddock fillets on it. In a small bowl, mix together the melted butter, lemon juice, minced garlic, chopped thyme leaves, salt, and pepper. Brush the butter mixture over the haddock fillets, making sure to cover them evenly. Sprinkle breadcrumbs over the fillets, pressing them down slightly to help them stick to the fish. Bake the haddock fillets for 20-25 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 145°F. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the haddock cool for a few minutes before serving.

Tips:

If you don’t have fresh thyme leaves, you can use dried thyme instead.

If you want to make this recipe even healthier, you can use whole wheat breadcrumbs instead of regular breadcrumbs.

Serve the oven-baked haddock with a side of steamed vegetables or a salad for a complete meal.

Conclusion:

This oven-baked haddock recipe is a quick and easy way to enjoy delicious seafood at home. The buttery lemon and garlic mixture adds tons of flavor to the haddock fillets, while the breadcrumbs give them a crispy texture. This recipe is perfect for busy weeknights when you don’t have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen. Give it a try and enjoy a healthy and tasty meal!

