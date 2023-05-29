oven-baked potatoes: Effortless Recipe for Perfectly Baked Potatoes: Better Than Grilled!

Impress Your Guests with This Chic Potato Dish

Looking for a unique and delicious main dish that will impress your guests? Look no further than this chic potato dish. Unlike traditional potatoes in a uniform, which are usually served as a side dish, this recipe stands on its own and needs no additional supplements. And when paired with meat or fish, it becomes even more mouthwatering.

Ingredients:

8 potatoes

2 egg whites

4 tablespoons sea salt

50g butter

Preparation:

Begin by washing and drying the potatoes. No need to peel them, just make sure they are clean. Use a fork to make 2-3 holes in each potato.

The secret to the amazing taste of this dish is in the protein cream. Beat the egg whites until they are frothy and dip each potato into the mixture, making sure to coat them thoroughly.

Roll the potatoes in the sea salt and place them on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 1.5 hours at 160°C. After 90 minutes, increase the temperature to 200°C and continue cooking for another hour.

When the potatoes are done, remove them from the oven and sprinkle with more sea salt. Make deep cuts in each potato and place a small piece of butter in each cut.

The cooking time for this dish is approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes, but the result is well worth the wait. Your guests will be impressed by the unique flavor and presentation of this chic potato dish.

Conclusion:

With just four simple ingredients, you can create a dish that is both elegant and delicious. This chic potato dish is perfect for entertaining guests or for a special family dinner. Serve alongside your favorite meat or fish, or enjoy it on its own. Either way, you’re sure to love the amazing flavor and texture of this unique recipe.

