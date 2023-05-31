“oven-free cake recipe”: No Oven Needed: How to Make a Sponge Fruit Cake Recipe

Cake Recipe Without Oven | Sponge Cake Recipe | فروٹ کیک | Fruit Cake Recipe |

Introduction:

Cake is a delicious dessert that everyone loves to eat. It is the perfect treat for special occasions such as birthdays, weddings, and other celebrations. However, baking a cake can be a daunting task, especially if you don’t have an oven at home. But don’t worry, we have got you covered. In this article, we will share with you an easy and delicious cake recipe that you can make without an oven.

Ingredients:

For the cake batter:

1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp of baking powder

1/2 tsp of baking soda

1/2 tsp of salt

1/2 cup of vegetable oil

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of milk

1 tbsp of vinegar

1 tsp of vanilla extract

For the fruit topping:

1 cup of mixed fruits (strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, and mango)

1/4 cup of sugar

1/4 cup of water

Instructions:

Step 1: Preparing the cake batter

In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix well and keep aside.

In another mixing bowl, add the vegetable oil and sugar. Beat the mixture until it becomes light and fluffy. Add the milk, vinegar, and vanilla extract and mix well.

Now, gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix well until there are no lumps in the batter.

Step 2: Preparing the fruit topping

In a saucepan, add the mixed fruits, sugar, and water. Cook the mixture on medium heat until the fruits become soft and the sugar dissolves completely.

Step 3: Assembling the cake

Take a cake tin and grease it with oil or butter. Pour the cake batter into the tin and spread it evenly. Now, pour the fruit mixture on top of the cake batter.

Cover the tin with a lid or aluminum foil. Place the tin on a preheated non-stick pan (kadhai) and cook on medium heat for 40-45 minutes or until the cake is fully cooked.

Step 4: Serving the cake

Once the cake is cooked, remove it from the pan and let it cool down for a few minutes. Cut the cake into slices and serve it with a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream.

Conclusion:

This cake recipe without an oven is easy to make and delicious to eat. You can experiment with different fruit toppings to make it even more exciting. So, the next time you want to bake a cake but don’t have an oven, try this recipe, and you won’t be disappointed.

