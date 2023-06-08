Over 20 arrested in human trafficking sting, Miami man identified as human trafficking suspect and woman as victim in Coweta County, Ga.

“human trafficking sting victim” : “Over 20 arrested in human trafficking sting, victim identified as Cuban immigrant”

A human trafficking sting in Coweta County resulted in over 20 arrests, including a Miami man who brought a woman to Atlanta to work in the sex industry and was charged with human trafficking. The sting aimed to identify potential victims and their captors, as well as arrest the men buying sex. Fifteen men were arrested for soliciting sex from an undercover officer during the two-day operation. Four women were identified as victims of human trafficking, and eight people were arrested for prostitution. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit offered assistance to all the women, not just the identified victims.

Read Full story : 15 men arrested for soliciting sex in two-day Coweta County human trafficking operation /

News Source : Doug Evans

Human trafficking operation Coweta County arrests Soliciting sex Men arrested SEO for news article