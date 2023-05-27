“overbought chip stocks”: Amid A.I. craze, AMD and Nvidia are among the most excessively bought stocks on Wall Street

Overbought Stocks on Wall Street: Chipmakers Lead the Pack

Investors on Wall Street are piling into chipmakers, especially after Nvidia’s blockbuster quarter, leading to some of the most overbought stocks this week. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom are just two of the names that investors have snapped up, with AMD topping the list of overbought stocks. However, this could mean that these stocks are overbought, at least according to one metric.

The “relative strength index” (RSI) measures the speed and magnitude of recent price moves to indicate which stocks are possibly overbought or oversold. Based on this measure, CNBC Pro screened for the most overbought and oversold names this week. A stock with an RSI greater than 70 is considered overbought, while a stock with an RSI lower than 30 is considered oversold.

Chipmakers dominated the list of overbought names, with shares of AMD and Broadcom surging 20% and 19% this week, respectively. AMD topped the list, with a 14-day RSI of 89.72, indicating that investors may have gotten too bullish on this stock. However, Bank of America hiked its price target on the company, saying it’s poised to take a larger slice of the AI market.

Broadcom has a 14-day RSI of 84.36, indicating that investors may have also gotten too bullish on this stock. This week, Bank of America hiked its price target on the firm, calling it the “most underappreciated AI beneficiary” after its multibillion deal with Apple was announced.

Nvidia, which only reported earnings Wednesday night, also made the list, with an RSI of 83.62. This indicates that investors may have gotten too bullish on this stock as well, following its blockbuster quarter. Other stocks on this list include Meta Platforms and Alphabet.

On the other hand, some stocks have seen extreme selling recently, based on their 14-day RSIs. Defensive stocks such as health care and utilities dominated the list of most oversold stocks this week, including Humana. The stock has a 14-day RSI of 8.02, indicating that investors may have become too bearish on this stock.

In an April note, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight rating, saying the health care stock is “undervalued” with a boost from Medicare Advantage (MA) share gains. Amgen also came up as an oversold stock this week, with a 14-day RSI of 9.58. In a May note, Oppenheimer said the biotech firm has a “unique risk/reward” profile.

In conclusion, chipmakers have led the pack of overbought stocks this week on Wall Street, with AMD topping the list. However, investors should be cautious, as an overbought stock could indicate that the stock has become too expensive and may be due for a pullback. On the other hand, oversold stocks may present buying opportunities for investors.

Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Semiconductor industry Technology stocks Overbought stocks Graphics processing units (GPUs)

News Source : Sarah Min

Source Link :Chip stocks AMD and Nvidia are among the most overbought stocks on Wall Street amid A.I. craze/