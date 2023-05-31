“Overcoming Solo Sex”: 5 Steps to Overcome Secret Sins and Masturbation

Watch Larry’s Most Recent “Week in Review” Video: Overcoming Sexual Sin and Masturbation

Larry Tomczak, a Christian author and speaker, recently released a video titled “Week in Review,” where he discusses the issue of sexual sin and masturbation. Tomczak shares his personal experience of struggling with sexual sin and how he found freedom through aligning with God’s will and drawing upon His grace.

Tomczak highlights the societal encouragement of solo sex and the dangerous deception of disregarding biblical standards. He provides five transformative truths to guard against justifying sinful behavior, resist dangerous deception, celebrate sexual pleasure between married partners, develop self-control, and understand Jesus’ forgiveness and power to free us from sin’s power.

Tomczak encourages individuals to reject the lies and rise to victory by making a covenant with their eyes, pursuing righteousness, faith, love, and peace, and spending consistent time in the Word of God. He reminds individuals that they can do all things because of Christ who strengthens them.

Tomczak’s video is a call to individuals struggling with sexual sin and masturbation to find freedom in Christ. He offers biblical perspectives that can bring liberation to those ensnared in these areas and encourages individuals to live holy lives that please God.

