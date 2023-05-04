overhead crane Today : Overhead crane operation leads to death of Reynoldsburg man on Tuesday

Tragedy Strikes at TS Tech Manufacturer: Reynoldsburg Man Killed in Overhead Crane Accident

On Tuesday, tragedy struck at TS Tech, a Far East Side manufacturer of automobile seating, when a Reynoldsburg man lost his life in an accident involving an overhead crane. Mitsavanh Boualyvongsane, 48, was operating the crane when a large steel coil he was moving fell and crushed him. The coil weighed approximately five tons.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is currently investigating the incident. Larry Johnson, the area director for OSHA office, stated that the investigations usually take anywhere from 30 days to six months to complete. OSHA typically investigates 35 to 50 fatalities in Ohio.

TS Tech has not yet responded to calls regarding the incident. However, Johnson shared that the company has had at least five complaints filed with OSHA over the past ten years.

Boualyvongsane was known for his passion for bodybuilding and had competed in the Arnold Fitness Class. According to Bigbodies.com, he had placed 11th in the amateur competition in 2012 and 2014, and 16th in the 2018 amateur event.

This tragic incident brings to light the importance of workplace safety and the need for proper training and equipment for employees operating heavy machinery. Employers have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their workers by implementing strict safety protocols and providing the necessary training and equipment.

It is essential for companies to take proactive measures to prevent workplace accidents from occurring. OSHA provides guidelines and standards for companies to follow to ensure the safety of their employees. Employers must adhere to these guidelines and implement safety policies to prevent accidents like this from happening.

The loss of Boualyvongsane’s life is a devastating reminder of the dangers that workers face in certain industries. It is crucial for companies to prioritize the safety of their employees and take all necessary precautions to prevent workplace accidents. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Boualyvongsane’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

In conclusion, workplace safety should always be a top priority for employers. Accidents like the one that occurred at TS Tech can be prevented with proper safety protocols, training, and equipment. Companies must take proactive measures to ensure the safety of their employees and prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

News Source : Dean Narciso

Source Link :A Reynoldsburg man died Tuesday while operating an overhead crane/