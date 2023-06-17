Overnight shooting at southeast Charlotte lounge results in 1 fatality and 3 injuries – WSOC TV today.

Posted on June 17, 2023

Late last night, a shooting took place at the Fusion Lounge in southeast Charlotte resulting in one fatality and three injuries. Police were called to the scene at around 2am for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim who had died from his gunshot wounds. Three other victims were transported to local hospitals with two of them sustaining life-threatening injuries. The scene was cordoned off as a crime scene, with no further information currently available. This is a developing story, and updates can be found on wsoctv.com.

News Source : WSOCTV.com News Staff
Source Link :1 killed, 3 injured in overnight shooting at southeast Charlotte lounge – WSOC TV/

