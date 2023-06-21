Overnight Shooting Claims the Life of 17-year-old Anthony Dixon in Pickering ON: Obituary

Anthony Dixon, 17, of Pickering, ON, Passes Away After Overnight Shooting

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony Dixon, a 17-year-old teen from Pickering, Ontario. Anthony tragically lost his life after an overnight shooting.

Anthony was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He had a contagious smile and a heart of gold. He was passionate about music and loved to play the guitar. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

The news of Anthony’s passing has left his family and friends heartbroken. They will remember him for his kind and caring nature, his love of music and his infectious laughter.

The circumstances surrounding Anthony’s death are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to come forward and contact the authorities.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Anthony’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

