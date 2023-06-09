Overnight Shooting in Birmingham Results in Death of Demetrius Harris and Injury of Another Person

Demetrius Harris Obituary

Demetrius Harris, aged 27, was killed in an overnight shooting in Birmingham. Another individual was also injured in the incident.

The shooting occurred during the early hours of the morning and the investigation is ongoing. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris was a beloved member of the community and his loss is deeply felt by his family and friends. He will be remembered for his kind heart and infectious smile.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

