Overnight shooting in Reading results in the death of a woman | Berks Regional News today.

An investigation is underway regarding a homicide that occurred in Reading overnight. At approximately 2:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to N. 10th & Greenwich Streets where they found a female victim who had been shot. The victim had flagged down a cab and was being transported to the hospital at the time of their arrival. Sadly, the victim, identified as 30-year-old Natalie Classen, died from a single gunshot wound. According to investigators, Classen was walking with a group of individuals on N. 10th Street when they were approached by a shooter and another group standing on the corner of Greenwich Street. The shooter fired a single shot at Classen before fleeing the scene with the other individuals. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Reading Police Department or Crime Alert Berks.

