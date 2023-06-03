“Overwhelm management”: 10 Strategies to Cope with Overwhelm and Support Our Well-Being

As the world moves towards a post-COVID era, many people hoped to feel relieved and grateful to have made it through the difficult times. Unfortunately, the reality is far from that. People are feeling overwhelmed, both at home and in their personal lives, as they attempt to re-enter the world. The pandemic has changed us in different ways, and the world feels more topsy-turvy than ever before. This has had a significant impact on our relationships, both on a macro and micro level.

If there was a positive lesson to take away from the pandemic, it seems that many of us have missed it. We are suffering individually and as a society, and it is time for us to rise up and come up with an action plan that strengthens us all. Here are some thoughts on how we can best look after one another:

Focus on the positive

Constant criticism can be bad for our morale. Instead, we should focus on the positives in others and comment on them. This can make a huge difference in our relationships and our society as a whole.

Treat others as equals

We live in a melting pot with a multitude of cultures, and each person has something valuable to contribute. We should be open to learning from one another and treat everyone with respect.

Listen empathically to others

We need to listen twice as much as we need to speak. Being an empathic listener means actively listening to others and validating their feelings without judgment.

Give people the benefit of the doubt

It is easy to react when others do things we don’t understand. However, taking a step back, breathing slowly, and calming our bodies can help us see a situation in a better light.

Speak respectfully to others

We should take responsibility for our conversations and actions and speak respectfully to those around us. This can have a significant impact on our relationships and our society as a whole.

Don’t gossip

Gossiping can have a significant impact on the person being spoken about and on ourselves. We should pause and think before we speak, and ask ourselves how we would want to hear the information.

Be present

We should be present and focus on our goals, assessing how we can achieve them realistically. This can help us avoid feeling overwhelmed and stressed.

Step out of your comfort zone and do something nice for someone else

We should try to anticipate what others may need or want and see if we can help bring it to fruition. This can make a significant difference in someone else’s life and make us feel good as well.

Let things go

It is easy to get bogged down and stressed by issues that are no longer relevant. We should focus on the present and let go of things that we cannot control.

Don’t procrastinate

Time is precious, and we should not put things off. We should take action now and make the most of the time we have.

These suggestions may not entirely cure our collective malaise, but they can help reduce stress, fatigue, burnout, and a sense of being overwhelmed. By being a giver and interacting with others, we can become more sensitively attuned to those around us, which in turn will strengthen us during these not so easy times.

News Source : By DR. BATYA L. LUDMAN

Source Link :10 ways to deal with feeling overwhelmed and help ourselves/