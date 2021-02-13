Ovett Luchador Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Big Ovett has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Ovett Luchador has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Sad to Hear of the Passing of “Ovett”
He was so very helpful to me at my first shows in Mexico for DTU.
I feel so very sad and sorry for his children, who he loved very much! #QEPDOvett pic.twitter.com/IUAkUabRk2
— Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) February 12, 2021
