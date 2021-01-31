Owen Lewis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Owen Lewis of mauston wi has Died.
Darien Ruf 15h · Well didn’t lose a friend tonight, I lost a brother in Owen Lewis. Another guy gone wayyyy too soon in my life and it’s bullshit! I’ve known you for a long time now and gave you this “O Dog” nickname that will stick with you forever! Even though ik you hated my advice at times but know I was always looking out for you man! I knew you had unlimited potential, I love you like a brother and you have had my back as much as I equally have yours! It’s hard to even type this without being in disbelief. RIP “O DOG” 238238 14 Comments Like Comment Share
