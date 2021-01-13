Owen Marsh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Owen Marsh; camera operator from a famous Hollywood family worked on ‘Ben-Hur has Died .

Owen Marsh; camera operator from a famous Hollywood family worked on ‘Ben-Hur has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

#RIP Owen Marsh; camera operator from a famous Hollywood family worked on 'Ben-Hur,' 'How the West Was Won,' 'Mutiny on the Bounty' & 'The Towering Inferno,' plus TV shows like 'The Brady Bunch' and 'Dallas.' So much interesting history in here. https://t.co/1rAkwms4A0 pic.twitter.com/RKzut7Iwmf — Mike Barnes (@MikeBarnes4) January 13, 2021

Mike Barnes @MikeBarnes4 #RIP Owen Marsh; camera operator from a famous Hollywood family worked on ‘Ben-Hur,’ ‘How the West Was Won,’ ‘Mutiny on the Bounty’ & ‘The Towering Inferno,’ plus TV shows like ‘The Brady Bunch’ and ‘Dallas.’ So much interesting history in here. http://bit.ly/2XBPIdD