By | January 13, 2021
0 Comment

Owen Marsh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Owen Marsh; camera operator from a famous Hollywood family worked on ‘Ben-Hur has Died .

Owen Marsh; camera operator from a famous Hollywood family worked on ‘Ben-Hur has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Mike Barnes @MikeBarnes4 #RIP Owen Marsh; camera operator from a famous Hollywood family worked on ‘Ben-Hur,’ ‘How the West Was Won,’ ‘Mutiny on the Bounty’ & ‘The Towering Inferno,’ plus TV shows like ‘The Brady Bunch’ and ‘Dallas.’ So much interesting history in here. http://bit.ly/2XBPIdD

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

