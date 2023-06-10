Owner of Avalon Seafood and Produce, Carl Jablonski of ACME, Passes Away…







Carl Jablonski, Owner of Avalon Seafood and Produce, Passes Away

Carl's family and friends ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. We will share more information about memorial services and other arrangements as they become available. Thank you for your understanding and support.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carl Jablonski, the owner of Avalon Seafood and Produce. Carl was a beloved member of our community and a pillar of the local business community. His dedication to providing high-quality seafood and produce to our community was unmatched, and he will be deeply missed.





