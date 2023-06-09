Owner of car in crash that killed four Maine Maritime Academy students indicted on manslaughter charges

Dominick Gecoya, owner of car in Castine crash that killed four MMA students, indicted on manslaughter charges. : Owner of car in Castine crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime Academy students indicted on manslaughter charges

Four Maine Maritime Academy students lost their lives last December in a car crash in Castine, and the owner of the vehicle, Dominick Gecoya, has been indicted on four counts of manslaughter and other charges. Gecoya, who was a passenger in the 2013 Range Rover at the time of the accident, has been identified as the vehicle’s owner. Joshua Goncalves-Radding, the alleged driver, was indicted in April on the same charges. All seven occupants of the vehicle were MMA students, and police estimate that Goncalves-Radding was travelling between 106 and 111 mph at the time of the crash. Four of the passengers, including Gecoya, suffered serious injuries. The students who died were Brian Kenealy, Chase Fossett, Luke Simpson, and Riley Ignacio-Cameron. Gecoya has been indicted on 13 charges, including four counts of manslaughter, five counts of aggravated criminal operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, one count of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, two counts of driving to endanger, and one count of criminal speed.

News Source : Bill Trotter

