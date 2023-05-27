Owner of Ludhiana Cyber Cafe nabbed for making fake documents with AAP MLAs’ stamps

Owner of Ludhiana Cyber Cafe nabbed for making fake documents with AAP MLAs’ stamps

Posted on May 27, 2023

“AAP MLAs fake stamp scam suspect arrested” : Owner of Cyber Cafe Arrested for Making Fake Documents with AAP MLAs’ Stamps

The owner of a cyber cafe was caught by the CIA-2 wing of the Ludhiana Commissionerate for engaging in the unlawful production of counterfeit official documents. The individual had even created counterfeit stamps belonging to two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to validate the fabricated documents.

News Source : The Tribune India

  1. Fake stamp fraud
  2. Document forgery
  3. MLA stamp scam
  4. Official document tampering
  5. Counterfeit government stamps
Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply