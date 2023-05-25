Owner of Mexican coal mine where 10 miners died arrested

El Pinabete mine : Owner of Mexico coal mine where 10 miners died arrested

The Attorney General’s Office announced on Thursday that the owner of a coal mine in northern Mexico, where 10 miners lost their lives in 2020, has been arrested. The man was identified as Luis “G” by prosecutors, but a federal official confirmed that it was Luis García, the majority owner of El Pinabete mine in Coahuila. Garcia was arrested on May 18 in Nuevo Leon, and it is unknown whether he has legal representation. The mine filled with water after workers broke through a rock wall into a flooded tunnel from an old adjacent mine, and the miners’ bodies were never recovered despite authorities’ weeks-long efforts to pump out water and stabilize the mine shaft. This is the second known arrest in connection to the case, following the detention of Cristian Solís, identified by local media as the mine’s director, who was charged with illegal operation.

News Source : FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ Associated Press

