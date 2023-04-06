Owner’s death leaves Meatball homeless. Needs adult, pet-free home. #HelpMeatball #Bournemouth #Dorset

Kindly retweet and spread the word to help Meatball find a loving home in Bournemouth, Dorset, UK. Meatball, a 7-year-old dog, lost his owner and has been experiencing stress from being transferred from one home to another. He needs a peaceful and nurturing environment with an adult as his sole companion, where he can receive the attention and care he deserves. Thank you for your help.

Meatball, a 7-year-old dog, is in search of a forever home. Sadly, his owner passed away, and since then, Meatball has been passed around from place to place. This has been a stressful time for the furry friend, and it is now more critical than ever to find him a stable and loving home where he can enjoy his later years.

Meatball desperately needs an adult-only home, as he may find children overwhelming, and he prefers the company of adults. He would love to be the only pet in the home, where he can receive all of the attention and love he deserves. Meatball is a friendly and loving dog, and he would be an ideal companion for someone who has time to dedicate to him.

Animal Adoptions UK is appealing to the public to help Meatball find his forever home. If you live in Bournemouth, Dorset, or anywhere in the UK, please consider opening your heart and home to this lovable dog.

Adopting a dog like Meatball can change your life in many ways. Caring for an animal can be a fulfilling experience, and it can bring a lot of joy into your life. Dogs offer unconditional love and loyalty, and caring for one can help you develop patience, empathy, and responsibility.

If you feel that you have the love, time, and space for a dog like Meatball, please get in touch with Animal Adoptions UK. They will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about the adoption process.

Finally, please share Meatball’s story widely on social media. You never know who might see it and be inspired to give this loving dog a forever home. With your help, we can make sure that Meatball finds the loving home he deserves.

Source : @AdoptionsUk

Please retweet to help Meatball find a home #BOURNEMOUTH #DORSET #UK

Aged 7, sadly Meatball’s owner has passed away. He’s since been passed around which has been stressful. He needs an adult home as the only pet where someone has time for him

DETAILS https://t.co/ve14sNUPYY pic.twitter.com/EqU2nnc6RM — Animal Adoptions UK (@AdoptionsUk) April 6, 2023

Please retweet to help Meatball find a home #BOURNEMOUTH #DORSET #UK

Aged 7, sadly Meatball's owner has passed away. He's since been passed around which has been stressful. He needs an adult home as the only pet where someone has time for him

DETAILS https://t.co/ve14sNUPYY pic.twitter.com/EqU2nnc6RM — Animal Adoptions UK 🐕‍🦺🐈🐎❤️ (@AdoptionsUk) April 6, 2023