Oxford Circle shooting : Police confirm 23-year-old man shot and killed behind restaurant in Oxford Circle

23-year-old man shot to death behind Oxford Circle restaurant

On the evening of September 18th, tragedy struck the Oxford Circle community when a 23-year-old man was shot and killed behind a local restaurant. According to officials, the shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 6200 block of Bustleton Avenue.

The victim’s injuries

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his torso, which ultimately led to his death. After being shot, the victim was transported to Nazareth Hospital in a private vehicle, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police investigation

As of now, no weapons have been found, and no suspects are currently in custody. However, police are actively investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or by phone.

Resources for victims of violence

The community is understandably shaken by this senseless act of violence. For those who have been impacted by violence in Philadelphia or know someone who has, there are resources available. The city offers counseling, support groups, and other resources to help those affected by violence heal and move forward.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please do not hesitate to reach out for help. You can find a list of resources on the Philadelphia Police Department’s website.

How to help

Anyone who has information about the shooting is urged to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or by phone. The more information the police have, the better chance they have of apprehending the perpetrator and bringing them to justice.

Additionally, it’s essential to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings. If you see something suspicious, don’t hesitate to report it to the authorities. By working together, we can help prevent senseless acts of violence and make our communities safer for everyone.

Conclusion

The shooting behind the Oxford Circle restaurant is a tragic reminder of the senseless violence that can occur in our communities. Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time. We urge anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and help bring the perpetrator to justice.

News Source : FOX 29 Philadelphia

Source Link :Man, 23, shot and killed behind Oxford Circle restaurant, police say/