Oxford Pride event: A Comprehensive Guide to Oxford Pride: All You Need to Know about the Festival

Oxford Pride Festival: Celebrating LGBTQ+ Life in Oxfordshire

The Oxford Pride Festival is a celebration of lesbian, gay, bi, trans, and queer life in Oxfordshire. It marks the start of Pride Month celebrations in the city, which take place throughout June. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

When is it happening?

The Oxford Pride Festival is taking place on Saturday, June 3. The parade will meet at 11am in Radcliffe Square and set off at noon.

Where will the parade go?

The Pride parade will pass through Broad Street, Cornmarket, Queen Street, Bonn Square, and continue over the rainbow crossing outside County Hall. It will then split into various different events held at Castle Quarter and nearby venues.

What events are running after the parade?

After the parade, a big screen viewing area will be set up in Castle Quarter, and market stalls with merchandise will be located at Castle Square Market and Leiden Square. A street party is also planned in Paradise Street, and chill-out spaces, face painting, and tarot reading will take place at County Hall. The events are planned to go on until 7pm, but an official after-party will be held from 9pm to 6am at Plush Oxford in Frewin Court.

Who is running the Oxford Pride Festival?

The Oxford Pride Festival is organised by Oxford Pride, a registered charity run by a dedicated team of volunteers. Membership of Oxford Pride is open to all. The first Pride Day in Oxford was held on May 3, 2003, and it has continued to evolve over the past 20 years.

Organisers initially wanted to host Oxford Pride in University Parks, but due to budgetary and volunteer issues, the event was moved to Oxford Castle Quarter.

Come out and enjoy this fantastic celebration of diversity and inclusivity in Oxfordshire!

News Source : Olivia Christie

Source Link :Oxford Pride: Everything you need to know about the event/