Oxford school shooting lawsuit: District’s liability in lawsuit brought by families impacted by Oxford school shooting upheld

Families of students who were killed or wounded in the Oxford High School shooting in 2021 have won a key court victory in their bid to hold the Michigan school district accountable. A federal judge has allowed them to pursue claims that the district pushed shooter Ethan Crumbley “closer to violent action” when it threatened to contact child-welfare authorities unless his parents quickly put him into counseling. Crumbley’s parents, who are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, reportedly made a gun accessible to him at home and did not get him mental-health treatment.

Read Full story : Families affected by Oxford school shooting win key decision in lawsuit against district /

News Source : SocietyTrending

1. Oxford school shooting lawsuit

2. School safety accountability

3. Justice for school shooting victims

4. School district negligence

5. School shooting aftermath legal action