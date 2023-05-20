Oxford school shooting lawsuit: District’s liability in lawsuit brought by families impacted by Oxford school shooting upheld

Posted on May 20, 2023

Families of students who were killed or wounded in the Oxford High School shooting in 2021 have won a key court victory in their bid to hold the Michigan school district accountable. A federal judge has allowed them to pursue claims that the district pushed shooter Ethan Crumbley “closer to violent action” when it threatened to contact child-welfare authorities unless his parents quickly put him into counseling. Crumbley’s parents, who are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, reportedly made a gun accessible to him at home and did not get him mental-health treatment.

