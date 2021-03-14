Oyinloye Oyelere Death – Obituary : Sad news: The @APCKwaraState Youth leader, Oyinloye Oyelere is dead. Confirming his death to the FidelinfoNews via a terse state…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Sad news: The @APCKwaraState Youth leader, Oyinloye Oyelere is dead. Confirming his death to the FidelinfoNews via a terse statement, D @OfficialAPCNg spokesperson in D state Alh. Folaranmi Tajudeen Aro said “State youth leader, Oyinloye is dead, may God grant Him eternal rest”.



