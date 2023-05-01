“Oysters festival Narooma” : Narooma’s Best Festival Returns on May 5th: A Celebration of Oysters!

Get Ready to Experience the Best of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Music at Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay

Calling all music enthusiasts! If you’re looking for a fun-filled afternoon of music, then Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay is the place to be on Sunday, May 7 at 2 pm. Join multi-instrumentalist and entertainer Joey Fimmano, soprano Jessica Di Bartolo, and musical star Dexter Villahermosa as they take you on a journey through some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most popular musicals.

A Spectacular Lineup of Performances

Whether you’re a fan of Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Sound of Music, or Elvira, you’ll be in for a treat as the trio delivers an unforgettable performance, sure to leave you mesmerized. Expect to be transported to another world, as you listen to some of the most iconic songs from these musicals, brought to life by some of the most talented performers around.

Meet the Performers

Joey Fimmano is a household name, having performed for audiences around the world. A talented multi-instrumentalist, he’s known for his ability to play the piano, saxophone, and guitar, among other instruments. With over 20 years of experience in the music industry, he’s a consummate entertainer, sure to keep you engaged throughout the performance.

Jessica Di Bartolo is a soprano with a voice that’s sure to leave you in awe. With a Bachelor of Music from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, she’s a versatile performer, equally at ease performing opera, musical theatre, or contemporary music. Her performances are known for their power and elegance, and she’s sure to impress audiences with her rendition of some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most beloved songs.

Dexter Villahermosa is a musical star, known for his electrifying performances in shows like Miss Saigon, The King and I, and Les Miserables. With a voice that’s both powerful and emotive, he’s sure to bring to life some of the most iconic characters from the world of musicals. His performances are known for their authenticity and passion, and he’s sure to leave audiences spellbound.

Book Your Tickets Today

Tickets for this must-see event start at just $34.95, making it an affordable way to spend an afternoon with friends or family. To book your tickets, head over to baypavilions.com.au and secure your spot today. With limited seats available, make sure you book early to avoid disappointment.

Conclusion

If you’re a fan of musicals, then this event is not to be missed. With a talented lineup of performers, and a repertoire that includes some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most beloved songs, you’re in for an afternoon of entertainment that’s sure to leave you breathless. So book your tickets today, and get ready to experience the magic of musical theatre at Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay.

