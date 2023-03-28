“Pa Adukwu, oldest Nigerian soldier, dies at 104. Rest in peace.”

Pa Amuda Adukwu, the oldest surviving Nigerian soldier and an Igala man, has passed away at the age of 104. In July 2019, he was honored by the vice president for his service. May he rest in peace.

The news of the passing of Pa Amuda Adukwu, the oldest surviving Nigerian soldier, has left the nation in mourning. Pa Adukwu passed away at the age of 104, leaving behind a legacy of bravery, heroism, and selflessness.

Pa Adukwu belonged to the Igala tribe, and his service to the nation during the Second World War will always be remembered with pride. He was honored by the Vice President of Nigeria in July 2019, a fitting tribute to a man who had dedicated his life to the service of his country.

Born in 1919, Pa Adukwu lived through some of the most momentous periods in Nigeria’s history. His service to the nation during the Second World War was a testament to his courage and determination, and his story continues to inspire future generations.

As we mourn the passing of Pa Adukwu, we pay tribute to the countless men and women who have sacrificed their lives in service to our nation. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we will continue to honor their memory by striving to build a better Nigeria for all.

Pa Adukwu’s life is a shining example of the values that we hold dear as a nation. His bravery, dedication, and selflessness will serve as an inspiration to all of us, as we work to build a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come.

May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire us all.

Source : @Kogi_Eyes



REST IN PEACE ODEYI.The oldest surviving Nigerian soldier, Pa Amuda Adukwu, has died at the age of 104.Pa Adukwu who is an Igala man was honoured by the vice president in July, 2019Rest in peace sir! pic.twitter.com/xxFjDo9C7M— Kogi eyes (@Kogi_Eyes) March 28, 2023

REST IN PEACE ODEYI. The oldest surviving Nigerian soldier, Pa Amuda Adukwu, has died at the age of 104. Pa Adukwu who is an Igala man was honoured by the vice president in July, 2019 Rest in peace sir! pic.twitter.com/xxFjDo9C7M — Kogi eyes (@Kogi_Eyes) March 28, 2023