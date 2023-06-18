PA state trooper and suspect killed in central PA shootout

“Shootout in Central Pennsylvania leaves state trooper and suspect dead” : State Trooper and Suspect Killed in Central PA Shootout

In central Pennsylvania, a shootout between a state trooper and a suspect resulted in both of their deaths on Saturday. The incident occurred hours after the same suspect seriously injured another trooper in Juniata County. The suspect engaged with troopers near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper at around 12:45 p.m. The injured trooper was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. The authorities found the suspect in Walker Township, 21 miles east of Lewistown, around 3 p.m. During the ensuing shootout, both the suspect and another trooper lost their lives. The identities of the trooper and suspect have not been released, and the name and condition of the wounded trooper are not yet known. Officials confirmed that there is no risk to the public. Governor Josh Shapiro and Colonel Christopher Paris of the state police were present at the hospital where the injured trooper was receiving treatment. The Associated Press owns the copyright to this news item.

