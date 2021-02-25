Pablo Sanchez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pablo Sanchez, a long-time producer for Univision has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 25. 2021
Pablo Sanchez, a long-time producer for Univision has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 25. 2021.
Bernd Debusmann 4h · In memoriam Pablo Sanchez, a long-time producer for Univision, a friend for more than 30 years, and a man with a keen sense of humour and an inexhaustible reservoir of jokes – many of them not apt for today’s “woke” generation. The picture shows the effect of one of those jokes on his wife, Liliana Gonzalez at a Thanksgiving dinner at our house in November . We had many good times together. And we will miss Pablo forever.
Armando Newsman
My very dear friend, colleague and soul brother Pablo Sanchez with whom we traveled, laughed, suffered and succeeded together in so many projects and assignments in Univision for many years, just succumbed to the bloody COVID-19. Paul was a bullfighter I knew
a lot of bullfighting. I was finishing a documentary about the party brava, I had already recorded and filmed tours and hours in Mexico and Spain. Please join me in your prayers for my great friend, his family and his wife Liliana a regiomontana who followed this talented TV producer on so many adventures. I won’t miss Pablo because he will always be alive with his laughs and jokes in my mind.
Rebeca Logan
Vincent Schodolski
Sorry to hear of this. Where did you two cross paths?
Tony Cavin
Very sad news. He will be missed by many many people.
Bernie Woodall
That photo of him shows his warmth. Oh, to be a third-wheel as you and Pablo held forth until I was too drunk to remember.
Bruno Lopez
Da mucha tristeza. Pablito fue un gran camarada en Univision siempre con gran disposición de ayudar a todos. Se le extrañará.
· See Translation · 2h
Jordi Ortega
That must have been quite a joke! Wherever he is, i hope he’s still smiling.
