“Pacheedaht Marine Safety Centre inaction”: MacGregor queries lack of action on Pacheedaht Marine Safety Centre

Why is the Government Ignoring the Pacheedaht First Nation?

The Cowichan-Malahat-Langford Member of Parliament, Alistair MacGregor, raised an important question in the parliament today. He asked why the government is ignoring the Pacheedaht First Nation in regards to the Marine Safety Centre that was announced in June 2020. The centre was supposed to be a way for the federal government to renew its relationship with Indigenous peoples, giving the nation a greater role in protecting and co-managing the coastline in their territory. However, despite three years having passed, it appears that the government has abandoned the idea, leaving the Pacheedaht First Nation waiting for action.

A Meaningful Effort for Reconciliation and Protecting Our Oceans

MacGregor believes that the Marine Safety Centre is supposed to be a meaningful effort for reconciliation and protecting our oceans. However, the lack of action on this matter is concerning. When MacGregor raised this issue with the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans previously, there was no answer to his question, and no mention of the agreement with the Pacheedaht First Nation. This has left the nation waiting for over three years.

A Commitment to Indigenous Reconciliation

In response to MacGregor’s question, the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, Joyce Murray, has promised to investigate the situation. She believes that the government’s commitment to Indigenous reconciliation is absolute, and she will do everything that she can to ensure that commitments are met. Reconciliation is one of the top priorities of the government.

The Importance of Indigenous Involvement in Marine Safety

The Marine Safety Centre is essential for protecting the coastline and ensuring the safety of those who use it. However, Indigenous involvement is necessary for the success of this initiative. The Pacheedaht First Nation has been living in this territory for generations and has an intimate knowledge of the area. Their involvement in the Marine Safety Centre would ensure that the centre is tailored to the specific needs of the area and its people.

The Need for Action

The lack of action on the Marine Safety Centre is concerning, and it highlights the need for the government to prioritize Indigenous involvement in initiatives that affect their territories. The Pacheedaht First Nation has been waiting for three years for action on this matter, and it is time for the government to take action on their commitments. The government must work towards reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and ensure that their commitments are met.

Conclusion

The government’s lack of action on the Marine Safety Centre has raised questions about their commitment to Indigenous reconciliation. The involvement of the Pacheedaht First Nation is essential for the success of this initiative, and the government must prioritize this involvement. The government must work towards reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and ensure that their commitments are met in a timely manner.

Pacheedaht Marine Safety Centre MacGregor’s inaction on safety concerns Coastal safety concerns in British Columbia Indigenous perspectives on marine safety Government responsibility for marine safety

News Source : My Cowichan Valley Now

Source Link :MacGregor raises question about inaction on Pacheedaht Marine Safety Centre/