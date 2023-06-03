“Package Theft Prevention”: The States with the Highest Incidence of Package Theft

Package Theft: A Growing Consumer Concern During the Pandemic

Since the pandemic, package theft has become a constant consumer concern. CNBC reports in 2022 an estimated 260 million delivered packages were stolen, according to a report from SafeWise. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

The Rise of Package Theft

The pandemic has caused a surge in e-commerce sales as more people have turned to online shopping to avoid going out and risking exposure to the virus. With the increase in deliveries comes a corresponding increase in package theft. According to the report from SafeWise, 43% of Americans have experienced package theft, and the problem is only getting worse.

Why Are Packages Being Stolen?

Package theft is a crime of opportunity. Thieves are on the lookout for unattended packages, and they strike when they see an opportunity. Packages left on porches, in mailboxes, or in apartment building lobbies are easy targets for thieves. In addition, some thieves may follow delivery trucks and steal packages as soon as they are delivered.

What Can Consumers Do?

There are several steps that consumers can take to protect their packages from theft. One of the most effective ways is to have packages delivered to a secure location, such as a locker or a package room in an apartment building. Another option is to require a signature for delivery, which ensures that someone will be present to receive the package.

Consumers can also use package tracking to keep an eye on their deliveries and make sure they are home when the package arrives. In addition, installing security cameras or video doorbells can deter thieves and provide evidence if a package is stolen.

What Are Companies Doing?

Companies are also taking steps to address the problem of package theft. Some are partnering with delivery services to offer secure delivery options, such as lockers or package rooms. Others are using technology to make deliveries more secure, such as smart locks or video verification.

Some companies are also experimenting with new delivery methods, such as drones or autonomous vehicles, which could reduce the risk of package theft by eliminating the need for delivery trucks and reducing the time packages spend unattended.

Conclusion

Package theft is a growing problem that is unlikely to go away anytime soon. Consumers can take steps to protect their packages, such as having them delivered to a secure location or requiring a signature for delivery. Companies are also taking steps to make deliveries more secure, but there is still more that can be done.

As e-commerce continues to grow, it is important that consumers and companies work together to find solutions to the problem of package theft. By taking proactive steps to protect packages and developing new technologies and delivery methods, we can make package theft a thing of the past.

News Source : Statesville Record and Landmark

Source Link :These States Face the Most Package Thieves/