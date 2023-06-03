package theft: The States with the Highest Incidence of Package Theft

Package Theft: A Growing Consumer Concern During the Pandemic

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have faced a new problem: package theft. With more people shopping online and having packages delivered to their homes, the risk of theft has increased significantly. According to a report from SafeWise, an estimated 260 million delivered packages were stolen in 2022, causing a major concern for consumers.

The Rise of Package Theft

The pandemic has changed the way we live, work, and shop. With stores closed or limiting their capacity, more people have turned to online shopping to purchase everything from groceries to clothing. This has resulted in a surge in package deliveries to homes across the country. Unfortunately, with more packages being delivered, the risk of theft has also increased.

Criminals have taken advantage of this new trend and have been stealing packages from porches, mailboxes, and front doors. They often target homes that are empty during the day or have packages left unattended for long periods. Some even follow delivery trucks and snatch packages as soon as they are dropped off.

The Impact of Package Theft on Consumers

The rise of package theft has caused significant stress and inconvenience for consumers. Not only do they lose the value of the stolen items, but they also have to deal with the hassle of filing a police report and coordinating with the retailer to receive a replacement or refund. In some cases, consumers may not even realize that their package has been stolen until it is too late.

Package theft can also have a negative impact on the economy. Retailers lose revenue from stolen packages, and consumers may be less likely to shop online if they feel their packages are not safe. This can result in a loss of sales and revenue for retailers, as well as a reduction in consumer confidence in online shopping.

Ways to Protect Packages from Theft

Fortunately, there are several ways consumers can protect their packages from theft. One of the most effective ways is to install a security camera or video doorbell. These devices can capture footage of package thieves and provide evidence to law enforcement. They can also deter criminals from attempting to steal packages in the first place.

Another option is to have packages delivered to a secure location, such as a locker or a local store. Many retailers now offer this service, which allows consumers to pick up their packages at a convenient location. Some delivery companies also offer the option to require a signature upon delivery, which can prevent packages from being left unattended.

Consumers can also take steps to make their homes less attractive to package thieves. This includes installing motion-activated lights, trimming back bushes and shrubs that could provide cover, and using a package box or bin that is secured to the ground.

The Future of Package Delivery

The rise of package theft has forced retailers and delivery companies to come up with new solutions to protect packages. Some companies are experimenting with drones and robots that can deliver packages directly to consumers, eliminating the need for delivery trucks and reducing the risk of theft. Others are using technology such as GPS tracking and package sensors to monitor the location and condition of packages in real-time.

As the pandemic continues to reshape the way we live and shop, it is likely that package theft will remain a concern for consumers. However, by taking steps to protect their packages and working with retailers and delivery companies, consumers can minimize the risk of theft and continue to enjoy the convenience of online shopping.

News Source : Omaha World-Herald

Source Link :These States Face the Most Package Thieves/