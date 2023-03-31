Packers legend John Brockington dead at 74.

At the age of 74, John Brockington, the former fullback of the Packers Hall of Fame, has demised.

The football world is mourning the passing of John Brockington, a former fullback for the Green Bay Packers who has died at 74. Brockington was a first-round pick for the Packers in 1971 and went on to have a standout career with the team, earning four Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections during his seven-year run with the organization.

Brockington’s hard-nosed, physical style of play made him a fan favorite in Green Bay, and he quickly established himself as one of the league’s top running backs. He finished his career with 5,182 rushing yards, 32 touchdowns, and a 4.1 yards-per-carry average.

Off the field, Brockington was known for his philanthropic work and commitment to helping his community. He founded the John Brockington Foundation to provide educational opportunities and support for underprivileged youth, and was a regular contributor to various charitable causes throughout his life.

The news of Brockington’s passing has provoked an outpouring of condolences from fans, former teammates, and football insiders alike. Packers CEO Mark Murphy released a statement praising Brockington’s contributions to the organization, calling him “one of the great players of his era” and a “tremendous ambassador” for the team.

Many of Brockington’s former teammates and colleagues have also shared their memories and tributes to the late running back. Bart Starr, who coached Brockington during his tenure with the Packers, remembered him as a “dedicated and talented player” who always put the team first. “John was a cornerstone of our offense during some of our most successful years,” Starr said in a statement. “He will be sorely missed by all those who knew him.”

Brockington’s impact on the Packers and the wider football community cannot be overstated. As a player, he helped lead the team to two Super Bowl appearances and was a key part of some of the most successful seasons in the franchise’s history. As a philanthropist and community leader, he was a true asset to his city and a model of integrity and generosity. He will be deeply missed by fans and colleagues alike.

Source : @packers

#Packers Hall of Fame fullback John Brockington has passed away at age 74 https://t.co/7PiVyDR5nB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 31, 2023

