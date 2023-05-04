“Paddy and Chas tragedy” : A Tragic Revisit to Paddy and Chas’ Storyline in Emmerdale Tonight

How Emmerdale’s Paddy and Chas Dingle Deal with Their Past Tragedy in Light of Baby Reuben’s Illness

Emmerdale’s Paddy and Chas Dingle are set to reflect on the loss of their daughter, Grace, in the wake of baby Reuben’s potential illness. In a recent episode, new mum Chloe Harris notices that her baby has a temperature and calls Liam Cavanagh for help. After being rushed to the hospital, doctors speculate that Reuben may have bacterial meningitis. As Chloe stays by her son’s side, Reuben’s father, Mackenzie Boyd, is in turmoil as he struggles to decide whether to visit his son or not.

Meanwhile, back at the pub, Chas and Paddy share a moment of reflection as news about Reuben leads them to revisit the tragedy of Grace’s death. The couple welcomed Grace into the world in October 2018, only to lose her due to bilateral renal agenesis, a rare condition where both kidneys do not develop.

The scenes are set to be emotional, as the couple shares a few precious moments with their daughter before she passes away. The episode will deal with themes of child loss and grief, as Paddy and Chas come to terms with their past tragedy in light of their present situation.

Jessie Elland, who plays Chloe, recently spoke about her character’s reaction to Reuben’s illness, saying that she is “completely overwhelmed” and has “this laser focus on Reuben.” She adds that Chloe has gone through a lot and that Reuben is her chance to have her own family. Losing him would be “horrendous” for her, and she is “beyond terrified.”

The episode deals with a sensitive topic that affects many families, and the show does not shy away from exploring the emotional impact of child loss. Sands, a UK-based charity that supports anyone affected by the death of a baby, provides a helpline for those who need it.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX. The episode serves as a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to support those who are struggling with grief and loss.

News Source : Daniel Kilkelly

Source Link :Emmerdale tonight – Paddy and Chas tragedy revisited/