Paddy Cassidy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Paddy Cassidy has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Paddy Cassidy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The club would like to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Paddy Cassidy who has passed away.
Paddy was a superb runner & competed for the club from youth to masters age groups, with distinction.
He will be fondly remembered and badly missed.
RIP. pic.twitter.com/qK9mJBLdl7
— North Belfast Harriers AC (@nbharriers) January 29, 2021
