Paddy Doyle Death – Dead : Paddy Doyle Obituary : Beloved Disability Activist has died.

Disability activist, Paddy Doyle has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

“Fergal Bowers on Twitter: “Sad news of the death of the award-winning writer & disability activist, Paddy Doyle. Those who read his best selling novel ‘The God Squad’ will never forget it. He is survived by his wife, three sons & six grandchildren. I took this photo with him in his home in 2017. RIP Paddy. ”

Sad news of the death of the award-winning writer & disability activist, Paddy Doyle. Those who read his best selling novel ‘The God Squad’ will never forget it. He is survived by his wife, three sons & six grandchildren. I took this photo with him in his home in 2017. RIP Paddy. pic.twitter.com/0NEhZNYJ3T — Fergal Bowers (@FergalBowers) October 11, 2020

Tributes

Paddy Doyle, the Irish writer & disability activist has died. His unforgettable, ground breaking book, “The God Squad”, exposed the full horror of the abuse & cruelty suffered by children in Irish institutions. His work also affirmed the enduring power of human love & resilience. pic.twitter.com/xLvae0IBKS — Mandy McAuley (@mandy_mcauley) October 11, 2020

I am so sorry to hear about the death of Paddy Doyle. Such a brave, warm and generous man. He broke the silence about the abuse of children in institution in The God Squad (1988) @FergalBowers pic.twitter.com/Qv8gbQRPT8 — Sheila Ahern (@SheilaPAhern) October 11, 2020

Mumblin’ Deaf Ro wrote Very sad news. The God Squad is my answer to the question about which booked changed how I view the world. I read it back in secondary school and it was ahead of its time in calling out the treatment of children in Ireland. A genuinely essential book. RIP Paddy Doyle. Ann Marie wrote So sorry to read this. #PaddyDoyle’s book #TheGodSquad was one of the 1st books I read in my 20s detailing institutional abuse. It was an eye opener. He was a fearless campaigner for disability rights. I hope now he finally finds the answers he has been searching for. #RIP Mary Cosgrove wrote

Thinking about the death of Paddy Doyle I remembered that the copy of The God Squad I read was borrowed from my convent school’s library. I now suspect that school management were unaware of the content of the book. Mary F wrote

Paddy Doyle’s internal strength was such that he was able to trans­mute this ordeal into strength and sweet­ness and nobil­ity. The story is beau­ti­ful and life-affirming.