Paddy Sexton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Cavan Councillor Paddy Sexton has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
Former Cavan Councillor Paddy Sexton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
— NorthernSound News (@NewsonNS) February 11, 2021
