“Padres vs Marlins odds”: How to Watch Padres vs. Marlins: Prediction, Odds, and Picks

San Diego Padres vs Miami Marlins: MLB Odds, Prediction, Pick, and How-to-Watch

The San Diego Padres are set to continue their tour of the east coast with a series against the Miami Marlins. In this MLB odds series, we’ll provide a prediction, pick, and how-to-watch for this game.

The Padres come into this game after losing two out of three against the New York Yankees. They are 3-3 on their east coast swing so far and find themselves in fourth place in the NL West with a 24-29 season record. Despite having an all-star-studded offense led by Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres have struggled to perform both offensively and defensively.

On the other hand, the Marlins come into this game after sweeping the Angels in Los Angeles. They have a 28-26 season record and sit in second place in the NL East, ahead of the Mets and Phillies. While the Marlins have a 5-5 record in their last ten games, they are starting to pick up their offensive production.

MLB Odds: Padres-Marlins Odds

Here are the MLB odds for the Padres-Marlins game, courtesy of FanDuel:

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-176)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How to Watch Padres vs. Marlins

If you’re looking to watch the game, here’s how you can do it:

TV: BSSD/BSFL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres’ offense has struggled this season, but Juan Soto could provide a spark for them. Soto is arguably having the best month of the Padre’s bats. He has driven in 13 while hitting five home runs and walking 23 times this month. Soto has hit better against right-handed pitching this year, which is a good sign for him to continue his hot hitting in this game.

Fernando Tatis Jr. may also be turning around his season. While still hitting just .238 in May, he has shown some power as of late. He has hit four home runs in his last nine games. However, Matt Carpenter needs to figure out his bat, or the Padres need to find a new DH. He is hitting just .108 this month, and he has not had a hit in his last eight road games.

On the mound, Ryan Weathers will start for the Padres. The left-handed pitcher is just 1-3 this year with a 3.94 ERA. He has given up two or more runs in four of his five starts this season.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins have some strong offensive players that could help them cover the spread. Jorge Soler has been wrecking left-handed pitching this year with a .370 batting average, nine home runs, and 15 RBIs. He has 12 home runs this month and just finished a streak of five straight games with a home run. Adding to the Marlin’s offense is Luis Arraez, who leads the majors in batting average this year with .376.

On the mound, Sandy Alcantara will start for the Marlins. He is 2-5 on the season with a 4.86 ERA. His last start was one of his better ones this month, as he went six innings giving up just two runs with one home run.

Final Prediction and Pick

With two struggling pitchers on the mound, the Miami offense could take advantage. While the Padres have had some boom-or-bust games on offense, the Marlins have been playing better overall. We predict that the Marlins will cover the spread at -1.5 (+146) and that the game will go over 8 (-120).

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins prediction Padres vs. Marlins odds Expert pick for Padres vs. Marlins How to watch Padres vs. Marlins live Free live stream for Padres vs. Marlins

News Source : Bryan Logan

Source Link :Padres vs. Marlins prediction, odds, pick, how to watch/