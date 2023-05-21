Pahrump shooting suspect : Two men charged following shooting in Pahrump, 40-year-old victim in critical condition

Two Men Arrested in Connection to Shooting of 40-Year-Old Victim in Pahrump

Two individuals are set to face charges for a shooting that occurred in Pahrump, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. On May 17, a 40-year-old man was found at a home in the area with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, a 16-year-old male, fled the scene and was later apprehended along with the driver, identified as 20-year-old Desmen Sims. Sims claimed he dropped off the suspect and picked him up eight minutes later, believing he was disposing of the gun. The juvenile has been booked for attempted murder and battery with substantial bodily harm, while Sims has been booked on accessory charges. The victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Read Full story : Two suspects facing charges for shooting in Pahrump shooting /

News Source : KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas

Pahrump shooting suspects Charges for shooting in Pahrump Legal proceedings for Pahrump shooting Criminal defense for Pahrump shooting case Gun violence in Pahrump.