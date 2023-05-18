Painful Cause of Death Revealed for WWE Hall of Famer and Religious Leader Billy Graham

Billy Graham WWE Hall of Famer Dead

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of WWE Hall of Famer, Billy Graham. He was 77 years old.

Graham’s Wrestling Career

Born as Wayne Coleman on September 10, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona, Graham was a professional wrestler who began his career in the 1960s. He was known for his charismatic personality, flamboyant outfits, and unique ring style.

Graham was a one-time WWE Champion, winning the title in 1977 by defeating Bruno Sammartino. He was also a two-time NWA Florida Heavyweight Champion and a one-time NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion.

Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, and he was also inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in 2007.

The Cause of Graham’s Death

Graham’s cause of death was revealed to be liver disease and multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that affects the bone marrow. He had been battling these illnesses for several years before his death.

Graham underwent a liver transplant in 2002, but the transplant was not successful, and he continued to suffer from liver problems for the rest of his life.

In recent years, Graham had been very open about his health struggles, sharing updates on social media and in interviews. He often talked about the pain he was experiencing and the toll that his illnesses were taking on his body.

Graham’s Legacy

Billy Graham was a true trailblazer in the world of professional wrestling. He was one of the first wrestlers to incorporate weightlifting and bodybuilding into his training, and his unique look and style set him apart from his peers.

Graham’s influence can still be felt in the world of wrestling today. Many current wrestlers have cited him as an inspiration, and his impact on the sport cannot be overstated.

Outside of wrestling, Graham was also known for his strong Christian faith. He became a born-again Christian in the 1970s and spent much of his later years preaching and sharing his faith with others.

Tributes to Graham

Following the news of Graham’s death, tributes poured in from wrestlers and fans alike.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted, “RIP to one of the greatest heels in WWE history, ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Former WWE wrestler Chris Jericho wrote, “Sad to hear of the passing of the legendary Superstar Billy Graham. He was a true trendsetter and one of the greatest heels of all time. Rest in peace.”

Fans also took to social media to share their memories of Graham and pay their respects.

In Conclusion

Billy Graham was a true legend in the world of professional wrestling. His charisma, unique style, and impact on the sport will never be forgotten.

While his death is certainly a loss for the wrestling community, we can take comfort in knowing that Graham’s legacy will live on for generations to come.

