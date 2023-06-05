“Paint store manager”: Frequently Asked Questions Answered by a Paint Store Manager

As an affiliate marketer, it is important to understand the products you are promoting and be knowledgeable about their features and benefits. This is especially true when it comes to home improvement products, such as paint. Frank Vega, a manager at Waldwick Paint & Wallpaper in New Jersey, has spent over 20 years working in paint stores and has become an expert on the subject. Here are some of the most commonly asked questions he receives from customers, along with his expert advice.

Can you clean a used paint-roller cover?

Yes, a roller cover made of microfibers or lambswool is designed to be reused and can withstand up to five cleanings. To extend its life, scrape off any excess paint with a curved knife, then rub whatever paint is left on the fabric onto a piece of cardboard. Remove it from its frame, and drop both the roller cover and the roller frame into a bucket filled with hot water and a few drops of dish soap. Squeeze the residue off with your hands, then rinse it until the water runs clear. Stand it up to dry so no one side flattens before storing it in a Ziploc bag. Take a still brush and scrub off any paint on the frame. Once it begins to lose its fluff or it leaves a textured pattern on your walls, you’ll know it’s time to toss it.

Should trim always be painted in a semigloss?

While semigloss has been the classic go-to trim finish for decades, there is a trend toward a satin finish on trim because it has a lower, softer sheen and doesn’t pop as much. In general, the higher the sheen, the easier it is to clean, yet according to Vega, you’d be hard-pressed to see a difference between satin and semigloss in a scrub test. “Yet a semigloss film will hold up better to impacts and abrasions, like when you bump into your trim with your vacuum cleaner,” he says. “If you don’t want it to stand out at all, try a matte finish, which will give the trim a powderlike look.”

Is premium paint worth the price tag?

Yes, a more expensive gallon can actually save money and time in the long run by providing the coverage of two to three gallons of cheap paint, especially if you’re trying to cover a bright or dark-colored wall. Need a few more reasons to skip the bargain stuff? It fades faster and can leave burnish marks. “Simply rubbing against a wall with a gym bag can leave a mark that just won’t wash off,” adds Vega. All that said, there are some places where a low-cost paint ($15 to $20 per gallon) makes sense, like on a ceiling or in a rental when you want to do a quick refresh before moving in.

Why does the tape keep pulling the paint off my walls and trim?

Odds are, it’s because you used the wrong type of tape. Vega’s recommendation is a safe-release, low-tack tape that doesn’t have a superstrong bond. “One that comes with an additive that gels up along the tape’s edge to prevent paint from bleeding under, giving you a crisper line,” he explains. Vega also advises scraping along the tape’s edge with an expired credit card to ensure the seal is tight. Your problem could also be that the room is too hot or too cold. “Your room temperature should be between 40 and 85 degrees [Fahrenheit],” advises Vega. “Remove the tape when the film is still a bit wet, right after you’re done.”

What should I do with leftover paint, and how can I keep it in good shape?

It’s smart to keep a little extra paint for touch-ups and unforeseen circumstances, but you don’t want to store gallons upon gallons in your house, so it’s best to purchase only what you need. To determine how much that may be, start by multiplying the height and width of a wall to get the square footage, then times that by how many walls you want to cover. Now multiply the total square feet by the amount of coats you’re applying, keeping in mind that a gallon of quality paint covers around 350 square feet. (Be sure to take into account doors and windows, as that will reduce the area of wall coverage.) If you still make the mistake of overpurchasing, the most efficient way to deal with leftovers is to use it up—roll an extra coat onto your walls, upcycle some furniture, contact a local school’s theater department, or donate to Habitat for Humanity. Returning is also an option. “I’ll always take back unopened products that are premade at the factory, such as primer, ceiling, and trim paint,” says Vega. “But I can’t accept anything that’s been custom blended.” With proper storage, paint can last up to five years. “If your paint has a sour smell or a lumpy consistency, toss it,” he says.

Is an all-in-one paint and primer really necessary?

An all-in-one paint and primer does a better job at covering colors than regular paint, and because it features a little more binder, you’ll get better adhesion. “It works best with a minor to moderate color change or no change at all,” says Vega. But there are times when this combo is not the best pick, like if you’re swathing new drywall or bare wood. “In these situations, you’ll want to use a separate primer that will soak in and seal the surface, so you won’t run into any issues like flashing, where the paint soaks in unevenly, creating both shiny and dull spots,” he adds.

What’s the difference between a satin and eggshell finish?

Satin has a higher luster, so it will be glossier, and it’s also better at resisting stains and scuff marks and will be easier to clean. The caveat? It will require more preparation, as any imperfections are easy to spot. “Eggshell’s lower sheen is akin to that of an eggshell and will mask blemishes better,” notes Vega.

