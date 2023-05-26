Painter Pankaj Gharte found hanging at home in Bhopal

Pankaj Gharte, suicide victim in Bhopal : 28-year-old Pankaj Gharte hangs himself to death in Bhopal residence

A man, identified as Pankaj Gharte, aged 28 and a painter by profession, committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Habibganj locality, Bhopal in the early hours of Thursday. The police confirmed that they did not find any suicide note at the spot and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Gharte’s mother found him lying on the floor with the noose tied around his neck after the rope broke from the ceiling of the house. His grandmother was also present in the house and informed Gharte’s uncle immediately after the incident. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival. The police have started investigating the matter.

News Source : Staff Reporter

