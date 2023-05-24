“Pajeon recipe”: Create a Tasty Pajeon in Less Than 10 Minutes Using this Simple Recipe!

Posted on May 24, 2023

Make Pajeon at Home In Under 10 Minutes – Easy and Delicious Recipe!!

Pajeon is a popular Korean pancake made with scallions and other ingredients such as seafood or pork. It’s a dish that’s easy to make and perfect for a quick meal or snack. In this article, we’ll share an easy and delicious recipe for making Pajeon at home in under 10 minutes.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup scallions, chopped
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil

Instructions:

  1. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, water, salt, and egg until smooth.

  2. Add the scallions to the batter and mix well.

  3. Heat a non-stick pan over medium-high heat and add the vegetable oil.

  4. Pour the batter into the pan and spread it evenly.

  5. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until the bottom is golden brown.

  6. Flip the pancake over and cook for another 3-4 minutes or until both sides are golden brown.

  7. Remove from the pan and cut into bite-sized pieces.

  8. Serve hot with soy sauce or dipping sauce of your choice.

Conclusion:

Making Pajeon at home is easy and quick. With only a few ingredients, you can enjoy this delicious Korean pancake in under 10 minutes. Serve it with soy sauce or your favorite dipping sauce for a satisfying meal or snack. Give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills.

