Pakistan identified as significant threat to Norway’s sensitive technology: Threat assessment report

Pakistan has been identified as a significant threat to Norway in a recent threat assessment report by the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST). The report highlights concerns over the proliferation of sensitive technology, suggesting that Pakistan may resort to illegal means to obtain details about advanced technology, potentially leading to the development of advanced weapons systems and weapons of mass destruction. Norwegian businesses, researchers, and research institutes possess valuable knowledge and technology sought after for the development of advanced weapons systems, which could make them a target for Pakistan. The report outlines two potential avenues through which Pakistan may attempt to acquire sensitive technology, including deploying researchers in Norwegian educational and research institutes and bypassing Norwegian export control regulations and Western sanctions. The findings have prompted calls for stricter export regulations and increased scrutiny of Pakistani researchers to prevent sensitive technology from falling into the wrong hands.

News Source : Digital Desk

