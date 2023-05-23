Pakistan national Zubair Derakshshandeh granted NCB custody in connection with 2,500 kg methamphetamine seizure

Zubair Derakshshandeh – focus keyword including suspect name. : Pakistan national Zubair Derakshshandeh sent to NCB custody till May 27 in 2,500 kg methamphetamine seizure case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been granted custody of Zubair Derakshshandeh, a Pakistani national, by the Magistrate Court in Kochi. Zubair was arrested in connection with the seizure of over 2,500 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vessel in Indian waters. The accused has been sent into custody until May 27. During the court hearing, the NCB stated that Zubair had initially claimed to be from Pakistan’s Balochistan province, and further investigation is needed to determine where he was apprehended. The joint operation by the NCB and Indian Navy, called ‘Operation Samudragupta’, resulted in the seizure of drugs worth Rs. 25,000 crore. The remand report submitted that the accused was involved in drug trafficking for a Pakistani drug trafficker, who promised him good money after the work was completed. The Indian Navy officers handed over the 132 bags containing suspected contraband to the NCB officers.

